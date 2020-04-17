James Wayne Reid, of Montgomery, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home on April 15 with his beloved wife, Carol, at his side. He was 71. James was born on August, 14, 1948, in Waco, Texas to the late Jim Bill and Rita (Schreiber) Reid. As a young man, James worked at the family's Sinclair service station, where his father instilled in him a strong work ethic and love for fine vehicles.

In 1970, he graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in business administration. He went on to earn a Master of Education in 1990. James worked in the Texas public school systems for 17 years. He taught construction trades in Conroe Independent School District in the 1980s, and went on to become principal for an alternative school in Huntsville ISD. He enjoyed working with and mentoring at-risk youth.

James left education in 2003 to concentrate full-time on his own construction and remodeling business, Renovations by Reid. Although James never advertised, word of his expert craftsmanship and friendly demeanor spread though the Huntsville-Conroe-Montgomery area. He loved his work, which allowed him to help friends and friends-of-friends and friends-of-those new friends.

After retirement, James's passion for attractive landscapes led him to the Montgomery County Master Gardener Association. He took great pride in his Big Boy tomatoes and learning new ways to keep his yard -- and the neighborhood of April Sound -- lush and colorful throughout the year. James served as chairman of the April Sound Beautification Committee, as well as on the April Sound Civic Association Board.

James also loved watching sports, coaching little league teams, and heading multi-state family driving vacations. Later in life, when he was better known as "Papa J," he traveled extensively with family and friends. Top memories include snorkeling in St. John, sipping wine in Italy, hiking the ruins of Machu Picchu, and showing his grandson the Alamo.

James is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter Jamie Reid; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Vanessa Griffith; grandson, Ansel; niece, Kelly Beatty; nephew and his wife, Michael and Keenan Woods; brother-in-law, Mike Woods; great nephews, Jackson and Baylor; great nieces, Scarlett, Rylan, and Emerie; and brother-in-law and wife, Clay and Pat Dahlberg. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Woods.

James will be buried in a private ceremony on Saturday, April 18 in China Spring Cemetery. The family will host a Celebration of Life event at a later date. For those wishing to honor James' memory, please consider getting "some good ol' Texas fresh air" while working your yard this weekend. That would make James smile.