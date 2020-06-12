James Stewart

James Elbert Stewart was born December 30, 1940 in Houston, Texas. He died June 4, 2020 at age 79. A Memorial Service for James will be held at the First Baptist Church of Willis on June 25, 2020 at 10:00am. Please note there will be no reception due to Covid-19 and social distancing. For those who knew James, they will attest that he was a very faithful and devout Christian who loved to recite bible verses for any occasion that called for it! James was an avid "old movies" watcher and he knew every movie star, their birthdates and ages from Clark Gable to John Wayne! He also loved watching the old TV shows - and often said "they don't make 'em like they used to anymore!!" He enjoyed table games with the family on special occasions such as Christmas and Thanksgiving, and in earlier years he enjoyed fishing at his Mother and Bob's home in Freeport, with his nephews, as well as enjoying trips with them to Colorado for snow skiing. One other thing is for sure, everybody knew James loved good food!! James is survived by his Mother, Dorothy G. Schwinn, of Willis, Texas, his beloved daughter, Elizabeth Yvonne Bryan(and husband Scott) of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren Jon Graves, Crystal Cross and son L J Perkins; two beloved (step) daughters, Kim Jaquez (Joe) and Karen Walling (Johnny), grand children Marc and Cynthia Jaquez and Kaylee, Krissy and Ethan Walling; Sister Carolyn Harris, nephew Jeff Harris (Kim), nephew Jimmy Harris (Sandra), nephew Mike Julian (Cindy), niece Sissy Gilbert (William) and many other family members from the "Gibbs" clan. James was mostly a quiet person, but everyone knew he loved his Lord, his church and his bible. Rest in peace, dear one. If you wish, donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Willis, Texas.