Our patriarch, James Thomas Hoke, 92, born June 11, 1926, in Huntsville, Texas passed away on June 6, 2019. He graduated from Jefferson Davis High School then, served in the Army, as a Sergeant in WWII, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Employed by Shell Oil Company from 1948-1988. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner and a Son of the American Revolution. Preceded in death by wife Hattie Charline, infant son Jeffery, parents Ernest and Josie, brother Bob, companion Patsy Durham, and beloved pets Lucky & Freckles. Survived by his daughter, Judy Meschwitz (Charles), grandchildren Charline Cardwell (Eric), Aaron Meschwitz (Shelly), and Melanie Millaway (Andie), nieces Debbie Oswald (Terry) and Valerie Billingsley (Wolf) and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2019, 5-8 PM at Heights Funeral Home, Houston, TX. Funeral Service scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12 noon at Heights Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pawsatively Sharing Aloha - Service Dog Training at 214-864-8917. Condolences for family may be offered at heightsfuneralhome.com