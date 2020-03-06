James "Pa" Thomas Turner passed away on March 2, 2020, at the age of 76 peacefully in his sleep.

He spent his career in the plumbing industry, starting as a plumbing apprentice and moving onto owning Turner Plumbing. He later began working and retired from Montgomery County Precinct 1. Retirement didn't last long as he became a truck driver and traveled for a few years. James' hobbies included his love for fishing, hunting, mowing the yard, and sitting on his porch telling stories.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Ruby "Ma" Turner; Parents, Edgar Turner (father) and Julia Turner (mother); Siblings, Sam Turner (brother), Florence Kelley (sister), and Edna Davis (sister). He is survived by Siblings, John Turner (brother) and Carl Turner (brother); Children, Tom Turner (son) and wife Linda, Billy Hirsch (son) and wife Sherry, and Rebeca Belton (daughter); Grandchildren, Noel Sensat and husband Scott, Chelsey Hirsch, Marcus Forrest, Holland Byrd, Raleigh Turner, TJ Turner, and Travis Turner; Great grandson, Jace Sensat, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas.