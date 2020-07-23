James Voelz

COL (Ret) James (Jim) H. Voelz, 79, of Montgomery, died peacefully on 19 July 2020 from complications of diabetes and renal failure (Not COVID related) in Conroe, TX. Born in Milwaukee, WI, on 25 July, 1940, Jim was an ROTC graduate of the University of Wisconsin/Milwaukee, with a Bachelor of Science and later received a Master of Science in Computer Science Engineering from the University of Kansas. His military education included the Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. Professionally, he was a soldier, dedicated first and foremost to the mission, a leader, a counselor, a persuader, a cajoler, an adviser, a mentor, a loyal subordinate, and, most of all, a friend. Personally, he was also a friend, a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, a music lover--classical and Willie Nelson comprised the largest parts of his music collection, but he was also a recent devotee of Leonard Cohen and the softer side of Bruce Springsteen. He took great pleasure in anointing the younger family members with fond nicknames. Although he loved fine food, he would eat almost anything, but was extremely picky about his beer (pre diabetes) and his coffee--naming on one hand the restaurants that he thought had great coffee. He enthusiastically told stories from travel experiences, often poking fun at himself. He gave great hugs and had a special way of making everyone feel loved. He could fix anything, and was religious about saving parts and materials because he was certain he would need them at some time.

One of his favorite stories was from his youth in Milwaukee. Jim achieved Eagle Scout status, and a local Catholic Church sponsored his scout troop. On Sunday mornings, after deliveries, he and his fellow paper route buddies would gather for breakfast and then he would join them for Mass in the Polish Catholic neighborhood. He then returned home, changed, and went to services at his family's Lutheran Church. One day, one of the priests called him aside and queried him about all the time he spent at the church and with Catholic friends, yet neither he nor his fellow priests had ever seen him at Confessional. At that point, Jim stepped back and exclaimed, "But Father, I'm Lutheran." Love was a verb for Jim--love for his family, his friends, the Army, his fellow soldiers and the civilians working alongside, love for taking on a project and turning out a good product at the end that would benefit the Army, soldiers, the taxpayers, and, later, in the corporate world, the customer. He served overseas in Viet Nam and Germany and in numerous stateside locations. After retiring from almost 28 years on active duty, Jim then worked for the Department of Defense as a member of the Senior Executive Service, level Three. Leaving federal service in 1995, he joined Electronic Data Systems in Herndon, VA, working in their Federal Systems Division for five years. His final employment was with TPI in The Woodlands, TX, as an IT consultant. In 2008, at age 68, for the first time since his first paper route at age 13, Jim was unemployed, and it was time to play. Jim loved to "hit the road" with his wife, Pat, and his latest purchase of his other passion--CARS. Jim estimated he owned about 200 vehicles during his lifetime, purchasing the last one about two months before his death. He and Pat visited all 50 states, and then started a new "bucket list," National Park Service (NPS) sites and presidential libraries, visiting about 130 NPS sites and eight of the 13 libraries. When he had to come home, he enjoyed target shooting, and exercising his beautiful bass voice with the choir of Tree of Life Lutheran Church, later also joining their Bell Choir. He also served on the Church Council and as Co-treasurer. Preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Harbach Voelz, Jim is survived by Patricia, his wife of 38 years, sons Timothy J. Voelz, Woodbridge, VA, Steven C. Voelz, Lake Ridge, VA, granddaughters Deanna Talton (Josh), and Emily Voelz, and great grandsons Rory, Logan, and Gabriel; brothers Mark (Arlene) Voelz of Greendale, WI, Howard (Mary Ellen) of Milwaukee, and sister Nancy (Steven) Day of Vernon, WI, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A Viewing will be Monday, 27 July, from 10 am-4pm at Tree of Life Lutheran Church in Conroe. There will be a Private Funeral Service at 7pm on Monday that you may view via live stream by visiting https://www.treechurch.net/. Burial with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial bequests to Tree of Life Lutheran Church, Conroe, TX.