"Jake" James Ward went home to be with Jesus on 11/2/2020 from Abilene TX.



Jake was born in Waxahahachie, TX on 1/14/1943 to Thomas James "TJ" and Etta May Ward. Jake grew up in Abilene TX.



Jake married the love of his life Carolyn on 10/02/1961 in Abilene.



Together they moved to Houston, TX in the early '60's where Jake went into the data processing business. Because of his knowledge of the early computer business Jake in the very early '70s predicted many things that we take for granted today. To name a few were home computers, the internet, fiber optics, and internet shopping. The one thing he didn't see coming back then was that we would be carrying computers around with us everywhere in the form of smart phones.



Jake and Carolyn moved to Conroe, TX in the very early 1980's.



Jake was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman, and passed the love of the great outdoors on to his children.



Jake was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sisters, Catherine (Ward) Hyde, and Linda (Ward) Grice.



Jake is survived by his daughter, Shannon Johnson and husband Bart, son Dale Ward, grandchildren Robby Ward, Shelby Johnson, and Kelton Johnson, brothers Wayne Ward and Paul Ward, like sons Mike Patton, Randy Drury, Mike Grice, and Randy Farr, and many nieces and nephews.



