After what Jim experienced as a life filled with love and blessings, on Saturday, June 6, he simply made a change of abode, and departed one house into the entrance of another, to spend eternity with his heavenly Father. He was born in t uttle, Oklahoma, was educated in the Houston public schools and Santa Monica Jr. College. He loved his country and served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he attended the National Auction Institute at Bryan in 1958, when thereafter, he began his career in the oilfield. He was recognized in the 1976 publication "Outstanding Young Texans", acknowledging his success and accomplishments in the oil business.

Jim had a 60-plus-year career in the oilfield, in which he was considered by his long time friends, business associates and affectionately titled a "Living Legend" in the industry. He knew oilfield equipment like no other... and he at times could not find his phone, but knew exactly where to find a drawworks, hidden behind a bush, in the North-40 of a field, at a remote area in Odessa. He never mastered the art of texting or technology, but loved the art of wheeling and dealing. In the early days, he went from bidding on a BOP in the sun, as the auctioneer yelled from a bullhorn, to standing beside his loyal assistant Clara - behind a computer screen, yelling "bid on that one", as he'd sneak bites of her ice cream behind her back. His work was his consuming passion, and what kept his mind sharp - and working to the very end.

In his early years, Jim enjoyed the sport of hunting. He swung at a few golf balls, and could grill a mean steak by the pool, while spending time with his family. In his later years, as he and Ann grew more tired in their growing ages, he liked an occasional trip to the casino in Lafayette... but I bet he made a quick run by an equipment yard to look at a rig.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Ann" Davis; son; James W. (Jimmy) Davis, Jr.; daughters; Lottie Irene Davis; Lori Ann McIntyre and husband Jeff; known affectionately as "Bumpa" by his 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; He was adored by his entire blended family, Toni Cates and Scott Davis, their children and grand-children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Davis and Regina Davis; siblings; Sisters - Theresa Dansby, Roberta Johnson, Mary Donovan, Brothers - Kenneth Davis, and Paul Davis.

Jim and Ann together were faithful to their church. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, friends, and country. Deacon Joe Mignogna of Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church will be officiating the services at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe TX, on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM, followed by a burial in Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday June 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM for friends. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com