Jamie Leigh Hendrickson (Peeler), loving friend, creative genius, amateur comic, and Texas Aggie passed away September 1, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Jamie was born on March 1, 1979 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her brother, Shawn Peeler and her father, James Peeler. Jamie is survived by aunt, Denise Huey and husband Kelly of Tomball, TX; uncles, Jeffrey Peeler and wife Pam of Houston, TX, Michael Peeler and wife Pam of Cincinnati, OH, Wendy Bell and wife Trish of Waller, many cousins, and many loving friends.

By many measures, Jamie lived a short life. On the other hand, the energy she brought to everything she committed to and the many people she touched expressed a life lived to the fullest. She always followed her own arrow and made something amazing out of her 40 years on this earth. She lived her life 100% true to herself and who she was and made all her friends better for it. She will be forever missed. A celebration of her life will be held in Conroe, TX on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Design Museum Portland Foundation in memory of Jamie Hendrickson.