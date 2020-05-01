Having completed her journey here on earth my Mother has happily joined her husband Gerald and Jesus for a celebration in the heavens! A lady of humor, grace and class with a big beautiful smile that came from deep within her soul and was bright enough to light up a room. She had a strength and commitment that inspired other women to step up their game. She was a volunteer for over 30 years with the Assistance League of Montgomery County making her a Silver Star member. She had a love for her family that was seen in everything she did and could be felt even without touch. Her passion for Blake Shelton and a good Margarita can only be described as pure joy and priceless. She will be missed more than words can express by everyone in her life~ And our world will never be quite right until we meet again. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers - please make a donation to the Assistance League of Montgomery County. Checks should be made payable to Assistance League of Montgomery County or ALMC, 126 No San Jacinto, Conroe, Texas 77301. Condolences for the family can be mailed to PO Box 844, Conroe, TX 77305.