Janet K. Baust passed away at the age of 81 on January 18, 2020 at Grace Residential Care Home in Spring, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Michael E Baust. Janet was born in Mattoon, Illinois before settling in Gardena, California where she met Mike and had 3 children.

Janet and Mike moved to the Oak ridge North area in 1972, where she was active in the community. She was a business owner and later retired to Lake Conroe with Mike. In 1989 she suffered a debilitating brain injury and was cared for by Mike until his death in 2015.

Janet is survived by her children and their spouses Mike and Pat Baust of Monterey, California. Jeffery and Cynthia Baust of Roanoke, Texas and Julie and Rodney Clark of Spring, Texas. Janet had seven grandchildren Elisabeth, Benjamin, Andrew, Francesca, Sinjin, Caden, and Logan with three great grandchildren Nathaniel, Joseph and Andrew.

The family would like to thank Lidia Cozma and her team of exceptional caregivers at Grace Residential Care Home in The Woodlands, where Janet has been a resident since 2014.

As per her wishes, there will be no memorial services. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com