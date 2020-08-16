Janet Scroggs Landry, 86, passed away Wednesday evening, August 12th after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born September 23, 1933, in Lafayette LA, and grew up in Lake Charles, LA. She attended Lake Charles High School where she developed her lifelong love of tennis, and was a member of the varsity tennis team. She was married a few years after high school, and raised four children, to whom she was a loving and devoted mother. She was proud of her children and their accomplishments, and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They cherished the fun times they spent with their "Momo" playing games and having sleep-overs.



She loved the outdoors and led a very active life, playing tennis on many leagues through the years. Janet especially enjoyed playing tennis with her friends in River Plantation. She also enjoyed fishing, and spending time tending to her yard.



Her love of gambling and games led her on many fun trips with her friends to the casinos in Louisiana, and even in her later years when her health did not permit traveling, she still enjoyed poker, card and bingo games with her close group of friends.



After losing her her home to Hurricane Harvey, she moved with her cherished friend Bobbie Zinnecker into an independent living facility in Conroe, where she earned the affection of the other residents, the staff and her devoted caretakers.



Janet will mostly be remembered for her cute smile, quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, indeed there was always laughter when she was around.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvy and Lucille Scroggs, brother Larry Scroggs, sister Helen Gullick, son Steve Landry, son-in-law Randy Allen and dear friend Bobbie Zinnecker. She is survived by her son Ken Landry and his wife Jan of Horseshoe Bay, daughter Laurie Allen of Houston, son Mike Landry of Austin, grandchildren Jason Landry and his wife June, Jesse Landry and his wife Brandi, Morgan Allen, Kendall Allen, and great grandchildren Sloan and Ward Landry.



A private ceremony is planned for a later date.



