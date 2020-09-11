Janice Eileen Wallace, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 82. You may view a live stream of the memorial service at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 by visiting www.fumcclifton.com
and clicking on Worship Live Stream, enter your name in the box and click Watch Live Stream.
Janice was born on October 5, 1937 in Marshall, Texas to James Howard McKiel, Sr. and Willie Corinne Lee. Janice grew up in Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School in 1956. Janice went to Kilgore Junior College and became a Kilgore Rangerette. While in college, she crossed paths with Price Duell Wallace, who quickly became the love of her life. Janice and Price were united in marriage on July 27, 1957 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Arlington, Texas. Janice and Price both worked at Chance-Vought Aviation in Grand Prairie. Determined to finish college, they took turns supporting one another until they accomplished that goal. Janice graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French. Later in life, she completed a certification in Paralegal Studies from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Janice and Price had their first daughter, Wendelyn Joan on April 7, 1962 in Clifton, Texas. Their second daughter, Cynthia Gail, was born on October 10, 1965 in Pasadena, Texas. Janice was a schoolteacher for a short time when her children were young. Ultimately, she decided to stay home to raise her children, which she considered to be a blessing and a necessity as they moved often with Price's job with Shell Oil Company. The family lived in Pasadena, Texas; Ramsey, New Jersey; Burlington, Washington; Houston and Conroe, Texas. After their daughters were grown, Janice and Price had one final assignment in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia which allowed them to travel the world. While going overseas was the opportunity of a lifetime, Janice was just thrilled to get back to family and friends in Lake Conroe where they would settle for the next 22 years.
For the last five years, Janice and Price have lived in Clifton, Texas, on a ranch that she dearly loved. She never tired of watching for deer or the cardinal that would peck at her bedroom window daily. Janice was an inspiration in so many ways to all who knew her. Her quest for learning never stopped and she was especially interested in research and genealogy. She was also a great gardener, able to grow the most amazing roses and azalea bushes. While Janice had many hobbies and interests, she would tell you that her greatest love was for her husband, children, grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was passionate about family time and loved entertaining, especially during the holidays. Janice was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clifton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Howard McKiel, Sr and Willie Corinne Anderson; siblings, Hugh J Reed, James Howard McKiel, Jr. and Betty Jean Price. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Price Duell Wallace of Clifton, Texas; children, Wendelyn Joan Fleig of Denton; Texas, Cynthia Gail Belvedere and husband Paul of Katy, Texas; brother, Frank Albert McKiel, Sr. and wife Shirley of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Lindsey Nicole Balentine and husband John of Denton, Texas; Nicholas Price Hurst of Denton, Texas; Jenna Marie Belvedere of Austin, Texas and Luke Anthony Belvedere of Katy, Texas; great grandson, Rhett Thomas Price Hurst of Denton, Texas.
Janice loved the Reed, McKiel and Wallace families with all her heart. She leaves everyone who knew her with a beautiful legacy of love.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church of Clifton, P.O. Box 529, Clifton, Texas 76634 or online at fumcclifton.com
.
