Jason Andrew Scott, of Conroe, Texas, went to be with Jesus on April 15, 2019.

Jason is survived by his parents, Milton and Sharon Scott.

He was preceded in death by his brother Stefan Paul Scott, grandparents, Ralph and Katy Scott, and Dudley and Jewell Lofton.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday April 19,2019 at

Church Project North County, 1111 League Line Road, Suite 102, Conroe, Texas 77303. (Outlets of Conroe).

In lieu of flowers, the Family's special places of donation are:

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 2118 Washington Avenue, Houston, Texas 77007

Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P. O. Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79174