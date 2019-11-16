Surrounded by loving family, Jasper "Duncan" Cartwright returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of his family and everyone who crossed his path. Duncan lived all his days in Montgomery, Texas and was born a week shy of 85 years ago to the late Morgan Sykes and Jasper Rabon Cartwright. On June 21, 1957, he married the love of his life, Robbie "Bitsy" Williams, who precedes him in joining the Lord. Duncan held an unwavering faith in God and was a lifetime member of the Rabon Chapel Church of Christ. Servanthood is a deep and rich part of his legacy; without hesitation Duncan assisted those less fortunate and was a generous member of the community. In addition to being a dedicated and loving Dad and Papa, Duncan was also passionate about farming; he was often found assessing hayfields and ensuring the best care for his livestock. He always had a welcoming smile, a piece of candy, a Gatorade and a fist bump for his great-grandkids. Duncan was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by sons, Russell Cartwright and wife Lynda, Gentry Cartwright and wife Loretta, Joe Cartwright and wife Sandy; daughter, Beverly Cartwright-Harris and husband Richard; sister, Patsy Schuler; grandchildren Lindsay Cartwright, Matthew Cartwright, Gentra Harang, Alexis Tower, Morgan Cartwright, Jeannine Gonzales, Chance Cartwright, Shannon Cartwright, Heather LeBlanc, Katie Kennedy, R. J. Harris, Rachel Harris, Maggie Harris; and numerous great-grandchildren with two more coming in December. A visitation will be held between 5-7 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Sam Houston Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Rabon Chapel Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the Cartwright Cemetery.

The family would like to make a special thanks to Chandler Mann for his friendship and assistance.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville, Texas.

