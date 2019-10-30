Jaynell Walters Hamm went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a long battle with multiple medical issues. Jaynell was 81 years old and passed away peacefully in Conroe, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jack Bradley Hamm.

Jaynell was born to James Justice "Jay" Walters and Hallie Myrtle Cronin Walters on July 11, 1938 in Livingston, Texas. She grew up in Shepherd, Texas and graduated from ShepherdHigh School where she was Drum Major, Fair Queen, and Valedictorian. She attended Sam Houston Teacher's College and majored in Music. Her cousin introduced her to Jack, and they were married on February 14, 1958 and promptly moved to Corpus Christi where they started a family. After a few years, Jack took a job in Columbus, Texas with Sherwin Williams. Two years later, in 1965, he was transferred to Conroe, Texas and the rest was history. They joined the Conroe Church of Christ and were active members and servants for 5 decades before their passing.

Jack and Jaynell and friends travelled to many different countries and states; sometimes to encourage missionaries in those countries/states and sometimes just for a new adventure. Jaynell had the gift of hospitality and cooked and housed many different people over the years. If you didn't have anywhere to eat Easter or Thanksgiving, you were invited over to eat at one of many tables set up in every room of the house.

Jaynell is survived by her two sons, James Alan Hamm and his wife, Donna, of Conroe, Jay Bradley Hamm and his wife, Rhonda, of Conroe; and her daughter, Jennifer Hamm Preather and her husband, Jimmy, of Montgomery. She is also survived by her sister-in-love, Peggy Hamm Ritchey and husband, Sedoin of College Station.

She leaves behind 5 of "the most precious grandchildren ever": Lorri Hatfield and her husband, Derek, Jaylyn Hamm and his wife, Jessica, Justin Hamm and his wife, Lauren, Hunter Hamm and his wife, Rachel and Justice Preather, of Montgomery.

She also leaves behind 5 of "the best looking and smartest great-grandchildren in the world": Josslyn Hamm, Jack Hamm, Jaxon Hamm, Cason White, and Paxton Hamm as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Her pallbearers are Jaylyn Hamm, Justin Hamm, Hunter Hamm, Derek Hatfield, Tom Ritchey, and John Ritchey.

Services will be held 11/6/19 at Conroe Church of Christ, 1860 Longmire Road, Conroe, Texas77304. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. and funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Conroe Church of Christ Building Fund or The .