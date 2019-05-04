Jean Jefferson, 87, was born in Crockett, Texas on March 6, 1932. She passed away on May 3, 2019 in Conroe, Texas where she was a lifelong resident.

She was a member of First Assembly of God Church for over 60 years. She was a mother to many, including her children's friends. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Emery Jefferson; her parents, Edgar Crenshaw and Emma Isbell. She is survived by her son, Glenn Jefferson and friend Lynn Gay; daughter, Patty Jefferson; daughter, Belinda Brumfield and her husband Windel; son, Mark Jefferson and wife Terry; grandchildren, Eric Jefferson, Brandi Williams, Andrew Jefferson, Lindsey Forrest, Hailey Jefferson, Mallory Huber, Tommi Cooksey; nephew, John Trim; niece, Bea Koenig; great grandchildren, Abby Jefferson, Jacob Jefferson, Rebecca Jefferson, Cooper Jaczek, Graham Williams and Emery Jean Jaczek.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas with the graveside service immediately following in Conroe Memorial Park. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com