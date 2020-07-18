Jean LeFevre

Jean Adele LeFevre died peacefully at home on July 8, 2020, aged 90. In death, she rejoins her parents May and Cecil Redvers Hadingham and her husband, John LeFevre. She leaves behind three sons and numerous grand and great-grand children. Jean was a remarkable woman.

At seventeen, she was one of the first women in India to obtain her pilots license to fly Tiger Moths. She was a marksman, with both the rifle and pistol, and witnessed many significant historical events in London, during the Blitz in 1939/40, as India partitioned and gained independence in 1947 and Tanzania in 1963. She worked tirelessly in both India and Africa with the Red Cross and the Girl Guides. Jean was an ordained minister who studied Theosophy and comparative religions, putting that knowledge to use by counseling people in crisis and prisoners on Death Row - providing comfort and guidance in their last moments. She fought against the cruel vivisection of animals and established a number of animal rescue charities over her lifetime. During the 1960's, Jean frequently visited the Polar Ice Pack in an attempt to highlight and ban the cruel clubbing of baby seals for fur coats. When she moved to Texas, Jean helped establish the Saint John's Retreat Center in Montgomery and obtained a Texas license to rehabilitate raptures and birds of prey. Soon after, she founded the Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary, rescuing abused and mistreated wolves/wolf-dogs. Jean devoted her life to serving charitable causes that helped both people and animals - her list of accomplishments and good deeds too numerous to mention. Her genuine care and compassion will be missed by her family and friends around the world. Given the current health crisis, there will be a memorial for the immediate family and later, when conditions permit, a public memorial service to at the Saint Johns Retreat Center in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, please donate funds or support to either/both, Memorial Scholarship Fund at Church of the White Eagle Lodge, P.O. Box 930, Montgomery, TX 77316 or theSaint Francis Wolf Sanctuary (SaintFrancisWolfSanctuary.org).