Jean Elizabeth (Liz) Perdue, age 96, left this world to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Elizabeth was at her home in Panorama Village, Texas and passed peacefully. She was born August 19, 1923 in Washington D.C. When Elizabeth was two years old, her family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, then to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and later to Houston, Texas. She graduated from Houston's San Jacinto High School in 1941 and the University of Arkansas in 1947, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Liz was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John, her brother, Dale Wooddy, and her twin sister, Frances Frank. She is survived by her three children, Susan Wellborn and husband, Dick, John Monroe, and Linda Juniel; her six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, her sister-in-law, Marybelle Wooddy and numerous nieces and nephews.

Liz was an avid golfer and member of the Panorama Ladies Golf Association, where she served as President. She and her husband, John, took numerous road trips around the country, playing golf and having loads of fun along the way.

Visitation will be Tuesday at 1:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Rd, Conroe Texas. The graveside service will follow at 1:30pm at Garden Park Cemetery, adjacent to Cashner Funeral Home. The memorial service will be at 3:00pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Conroe, Texas, with Pastor David Quail officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Conroe, Texas.