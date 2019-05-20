Jeanette Katherine Carson Lewis was born in Liberal, Kansas on March 12, 1919 and passed away on May 17, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Roy W. Lewis, her parents, R. J. and Nina Carson of Georgetown, Texas and two brothers, Roscoe Carson of Atlanta, Georgia and Thomas B. Carson of Liberty Hill, Texas. She is survived by her three children, Alan Lewis of Conroe, Texas, Janis Markwardt and her husband Glenn of Spring Branch, Texas, Paula Fullbright and her husband Scott of Conroe, Texas, two grandchildren, Katherine Fullbright and her husband Matt of Bossier City, Louisiana and Zach Fullbright of Houston, two great granddaughters, Ava and Wendy Muslow of Bossier City, two brothers, Dr. Gerald Carson and wife Joy of Tyler, Texas and Marvin Carson and wife Marie of Wimberly, Texas and a number of nieces and nephews.

Jean taught First and Third Grades at Anderson Elementary in Conroe ISD for twenty years. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and a member of First United Methodist Church in Conroe since 1951. Jean taught the Fidelis Class for several decades and was an active member of WSCS (now UMW) for many years and served a term as president. She helped in VBS for many years and served on a team that visited church members who were hospitalized and those in care facilities. Jean and her good friend, Judy Straughan, facilitated Disciple Bible Study for a number of years. She also served as a faithful member of the prayer chain. Jean trained as a Stephen Minister. In the last few years, she was active in sending cards and letters to members of First Church who were not able to attend, those who celebrated an achievement, those who had suffered a loss or those who needed a kind word of encouragement. Jean also enjoyed making stuffed bears for the Conroe Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to distribute to young children who were impacted by legal situations.

Jean will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but will be remembered for her strong sense of right, her attention to detail and her love of and service to her Savior, Jesus Christ!

The family would like to thank the staff at Conroe Health Care Facility for their great care and Rose of Texas Hospice for helping her in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Jean's name to the scholarship fund of The Methodist Day School at First United Methodist Church, Conroe, Texas.

Following a private family burial, a Celebration of Jean's life will be held in the Faith Chapel of The First United Methodist Church in Conroe on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m.