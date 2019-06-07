Jeanne E. McClellan Matthews, 82, of The Woodlands and Conroe, Texas, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 16, 1936 to Gilbert Edward and Julia Violet McClellan. She married Edward C. Matthews on December 31, 1955 in Boston, Massachusetts while Edward served in the United States Navy. Jeanne received a B.S. in Secondary Education (Biology and English) from Texas A&M University at Kingsville and M.S. in Biology Education from Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi. Retiring after 21 years at Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, she returned to college to take art classes which was a great passion she long dreamed of pursuing. She won many awards at LSAG judged art shows in the Houston area including two Best Floral awards. Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Brenda and husband Lee Vines; granddaughter Lindsey Vines and granddaughter Ashley and husband Trenton McGill and great-grandsons Hudson and Bentley McGill; sister-in-law Millie Matthews and niece Amy Matthews Armstrong. Funeral arrangements will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Forest Park The Woodlands, the service will be officiated by the Rev. Mary Tumulty from First Methodist Conroe.