Jeanne Treadway

Ginger Treadway, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday evening June 26, 2020. Ginger was born September 25, 1932 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, W.C. Treadway Jr. and son, Stephen Lee Treadway; her f ather, Hezekiah Dobbs; and mother, Laveda Robb.

Her personal greatest accomplishment was her family. She was affectionately known as "Memaw" to all that loved her. She is survived by her son, Mark Treadway and wife, Teri;

daughter-in-law, Lynda Burnside; daughter, Stephanie Brown and husband, Ken Brown, daughter, Shelley Waters and husband, Randy Waters; daughter, Dana Bruton and husband, Jeff Bruton; and son, Robert Treadway. Memaw is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Bryan Treadway, Andrew Treadway, Eric Treadway, Weston Treadway, Samantha Treadway, Katie Fuller, Olivia Jones, Walker Brown, Randall Waters Jr, Melissa Waters, Julie Pelosi, Danielle Bruton, Casey Bruton, Jessica Cooper, William Treadway and Matthew Treadway. She was also the proud great-grandmother to 18 great-grandchildren.

Ginger attended San Jacinto High School where she fell in love with and then married WC. She started her family while attending Rice University and then continued her education, graduating from Sam Houston State University with a degree in education. She taught in the Conroe school district at Ford Elementary for 17 years where she eventually retired from teaching.

She will be remembered for multiple things; her love of family, reading, musical theatre and travel. We will miss her forevermore, but are at peace knowing she is with our Lord and all that were waiting in Heaven.

As per Ginger's request, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Ginger requested donations to be made in her memory to Shriners Hospital, her favorite charity.

