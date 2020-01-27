Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey A. Powell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Alan Powell, 62, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020, in Conroe, Texas. Jeff was born August 8, 1957, to John H. Powell and Helen "Maxine" Heckathorn (formerly Helen M. Powell) in Lafayette, Indiana. Both preceded him in death. Jeff grew up in Rochester, Indiana, where he was a foreign exchange student during high school and fell in love with Norway. He graduated from Rochester Community High School in 1975 and attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree in 1980. Jeff had an extensive background in banking which began when he joined American Fletcher National Bank in 1980. Soon, he was promoted to Vice President in the Auditing Department of Bank One, Indianapolis, where he worked until 2005. In 2005, he joined Citizens Republic Bancorp, in Flint, Michigan, as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. From 2008 to 2011, Jeff served as Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Iberia Bank Corporation where he developed a process which allowed the bank to become the first to pay off TARP funding. In 2011, Jeff went to Hamilton State Bancshares, Inc. in Hoschton, Georgia, where he served as the Chief Financial Officer until 2017. At the time of his passing, Jeff served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Spirit of Texas Bank in Conroe, Texas. He had become well-known in the banking industry for his experience and knowledge. If you were fortunate enough to know Jeffrey, then you would know that he was happy, and there was nothing he loved more than his family. One of his favorite things to do was to spoil his wife and kids and tell them how important they were. Jeff always came to the party with a handful of jokes that he would use to brighten everyone's day, especially with his deep infectious laugh. He loved fishing, cooking, traveling, and spoiling his dogs. He was the ultimate role model to his children and friends, always saw the best in everyone and looked for ways to bring them all closer together. Jeff was truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Jeff leaves to cherish his memory his beautiful bride, Kim Powell of Madisonville, Louisiana; his daughter, Alaina Wilson (Nicholas) of Lafayette, Louisiana; two sons, Derek Wilson (Brooke) of Franklin, Indiana, and Matt Wilson (Jen) of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; four brothers, John H. Powell of Macy, Indiana, James H. Powell (Karla) of Chadron, Nebraska, Otto "Leroy" Hartman of Rochester, and Jerry Dean "J.D." Heckathorn (Stacy) both of Rochester, Indiana; and his dad, Jerry D. Heckathorn (Rhonda) of Rochester, Indiana. Preceding him in death are, his Mom, Helen "Maxine" Heckathorn, and his Father, John H. Powell; his grandparents, Otto Leroy Hartman and Mary B. Stevens Hartman, Daniel Lawson Powell and Fay Elizabeth Geiger Powell, and Kenny and Mary Jane Heckathorn; and his favorite pup, Darby. On January 30, 2020, there will be a lunch reception at 12:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at Spirit of Texas Bank, 1836 Spirit of Texas Way, (formerly 815 West Davis) Conroe, Texas 77301.

Published on yourconroenews.com from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier of Montgomery County Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close