Jeremy Lee Young, 42, passed away peacefully, September 4, 2020. He was born September 10, 1977 to Faron and Sandra Young in Houston, TX. He is survived by his dad & stepmom Faron & Melissa Young; sister Jenny Young, her husband Joshua; step-sister Lindsay; Step-brother Jeremy, as well as their spouses and many nieces and nephews; his fiancé Karen Atkinson and her son Jerren; as well as many beloved family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Sandra Young; in addition to all his grandparents. Although his celebration of life has already occurred, if you feel inclined to further celebrate his memory please donate to your local animal shelter as he was an avid animal lover.



