Jeremy Paul Campbell, beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin, was taken suddenly from this life and delivered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in League City, Texas. Jeremy was born on October 1, 1974 in Taft, Texas, and is predeceased by his father, Paul L. Campbell, formerly of Ingleside, TX; infant sister Anna Leah Campbell; loving "Grandad", W. A. Bull, Houston; and grandparents Ray and Leah Campbell, Ingleside, TX.
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Peggy Campbell of League City; Grandmother, Elizabeth Bull, League City; Sister, Susan Murphy and husband John, Mobile, AL; Nephew, Jared Murphy and wife Jessica Murphy, and great-nephew Harrison, Houston; Niece Lindley Murphy Grant and husband Pat Grant, and great-nieces Aven and Allister Grant, Santa Barbara, CA; Sister Donna Campbell Brown and husband Rob, Corpus Christi, TX; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Jeremy was graduated from Alvin High School and Sam Houston State University. For most of his career, Jeremy worked in transportation logistics in Houston and Sugar Land. Jeremy was a member of Nassau Bay Baptist Church where he attended the Cornerstone Sunday School class. He was an avid Astros and Texans fan and an accomplished Karaoke singer who enjoyed spending time with dear friends.
A service of remembrance and celebration for Jeremy will be held on Saturday, November 14, 1:00 pm at Nassau Bay Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nassau Bay Baptist Church Missions at 18131 Nassau Bay Dr, Houston, TX 77058, or to "Jeremy's Last Wish," to benefit his mother, Peggy, at https://gf.me/u/y7c8bg
.
Crowder Funeral Home
111 E. Medical Center Blvd.
Webster, TX 77598
281-280-9000