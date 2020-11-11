1/
Jeremy Paul Campbell
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy Paul Campbell, beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin, was taken suddenly from this life and delivered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in League City, Texas. Jeremy was born on October 1, 1974 in Taft, Texas, and is predeceased by his father, Paul L. Campbell, formerly of Ingleside, TX; infant sister Anna Leah Campbell; loving "Grandad", W. A. Bull, Houston; and grandparents Ray and Leah Campbell, Ingleside, TX.

Jeremy is survived by his mother, Peggy Campbell of League City; Grandmother, Elizabeth Bull, League City; Sister, Susan Murphy and husband John, Mobile, AL; Nephew, Jared Murphy and wife Jessica Murphy, and great-nephew Harrison, Houston; Niece Lindley Murphy Grant and husband Pat Grant, and great-nieces Aven and Allister Grant, Santa Barbara, CA; Sister Donna Campbell Brown and husband Rob, Corpus Christi, TX; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Jeremy was graduated from Alvin High School and Sam Houston State University. For most of his career, Jeremy worked in transportation logistics in Houston and Sugar Land. Jeremy was a member of Nassau Bay Baptist Church where he attended the Cornerstone Sunday School class. He was an avid Astros and Texans fan and an accomplished Karaoke singer who enjoyed spending time with dear friends.

A service of remembrance and celebration for Jeremy will be held on Saturday, November 14, 1:00 pm at Nassau Bay Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nassau Bay Baptist Church Missions at 18131 Nassau Bay Dr, Houston, TX 77058, or to "Jeremy's Last Wish," to benefit his mother, Peggy, at https://gf.me/u/y7c8bg.

Crowder Funeral Home

111 E. Medical Center Blvd.

Webster, TX 77598

281-280-9000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved