Jerilou Hill 78 of Montgomery passed away February 14, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Jeri was born November 27, 1941 in Jackson MI. She is preceded in death by her parent's David and Helen Johnston. Sister; Ester Charles, brother; David Lee Johnston Jr. She is survived by her husband; Nels L Hill of Montgomery. Sons; James Robert Hill of Montgomery and Nels L Hill II of Houston. Sister; Nancy K Johnston and many other relatives and friends. A private gathering will be held at the Hill's home on Mt Pleasant Road next to the Mt Pleasant Cemetery at noon on March 07, 2020.