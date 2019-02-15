Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrold Norris.

Jerrold "Jerry" Vincent Norris went home to Jesus on February 09, 2019 at age 75.

Jerry was born to Frank and Marguerite Norris on September 07, 1943 in Malden, Massachusetts. As a child, he worked a paper route. As young adult, he worked for converse tennis shoes.

Jerry met his wife, Sandra in elementary school. They married at the age of 19 and went on to have five children, Jerry, Cheryl, Michael, Michelle and Kimberly. In 1977, they moved their family to Conroe, Texas.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Jerry was also a carpenter and ordained minister. He loved working in his yard and staying actively involved in church. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.

Jerry joins his parents, Frank and Marguerite, his wife, Sandra, his son Michael, and grandbaby Gibson in Heaven.

He is survived by his children, Jerry, Cheryl, Michelle (Waylon), Kimberly (Jay), his grandchildren, Bryan, Tiffany (Landon), Christopher (Lauren), Chase, Ashley, Arimus, Lindsey (Brandon) Jonathan (Marissa), Kaitlyn, Jeffrey, Melanie and Kyle, and his grandchildren, Mariah, Brooklyn, Zanyiah, Ayala, Madyson, Chandler, Mya, CJ, Arimus Jr., Brandon and Tucker.

A celebration of life for Jerrold will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304.

