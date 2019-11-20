Jerry D. Jones was born March 30, 1941 in Houston,Texas and passed away peacefully on Saturday November 16, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. He was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth Frederick Jones, Sr. and Lavenia Virginia Jones as well as his brother Kenneth Jones, Jr. He is survived by his sister Roxie Mae Jones, his two daughters Cynthia Harrison & Terry Tate, two sons Bobby Roland & wife Mickie, Dewayne Jones & wife Staci, fourteen Grandchildren: Shannon Kruppa (Scott), Jerry Roland (Erin), Lindsey Roland Mathis (Dean), Travis Roland (Callie), Keith Tate, Charles Michael Harrison (Kayla), Kyle Tate, Kevin Tate, Landen Jones, Jesse Roland, Timothy Roland, Nicole Jones, KelleyAnne Roland, and Logan Jones, as well as seven Great Grandchildren: Piper Roland, Natalie Mathis, Addison Kruppa, Shane Mathis, Samuel Mathis, and Ellie Harrison.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Grangerland.