Jerry was born 1934 in Voth, Texas and passed from this earth July 12th at home in Porter, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Conroe native Betty Beeson Hill, grandson Isadore Feldman of California and sister Connie Payton of High Island, Texas. Many nieces and nephews, a host of great neighbors and wonderful friends also survive him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Vera Hill, 3 brothers and 5 sisters, as well as daughter Jerrie Mae.

Jerry began his adult life by proudly joining the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 years old where he fought in the Korean War and was wounded, before leaving the Service as a Staff Sargent. Afterward, he worked as an HVAC Specialist for Tisdale Company, doing Commercial Contract work in 52 countries around the world. He happily retired in 1998 to enjoy his pets, yardwork and taking Casino trips with his wife and partner, Betty.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 PM. A graveside service will occur Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Freeman Cemetery off FM 1485, Conroe, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Your prayers are greatly appreciated at this difficult time for the family.