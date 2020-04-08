In loving memory of Jerry Matthews who was born 11-15-1937 and entered Gods kingdom on 4-7-2020 at the age of 82.

Jerry spent much of his 82 years in the service of other people. He entered the Houston Fire Department on June 1 st , 1959 and retired on December 31 st , 1982. He entered the police force with the Montgomery County Sherriff's Department to work under Sherriff Joe Corley in August of 1983, and retired from Montgomery County in December of 2002. He was a devoted member of the Masonic lodge earning the title of Master Mason of the 32 nd degree. He was also a past member of the Scottish Rite and Arabian Shrine Temple and a lifetime member of the Montgomery Count Fair Committee. When he did take a little time for himself, he loved to golf and hunt. Even with all his passions, his greatest love joined him on October 11 th , 1958, when he married the woman who would be his wife "forever." Throughout his life he earned countless awards and commendations. Saved lives and made countless friends but nothing ever could compete with the love he had for his beautiful wife and wonderful family. The joy that he had for life was infectious and anyone who knew him could feel the love he projected. In the end he just made this world a brighter place and we can all take solace knowing that his light is now shining down on all of us.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Willis James and Flor Matthews, brothers Jimmy and Jackie Matthews. Nephew Jim Matthews and Niece Gina Matthews, grandparents and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years Joann Matthews, sons Rick and Rocky Mathews. His granddaughters Angel Moore and McKenzie Matthews, grandsons Chris Clint and Keaton Matthews and great grandchildren Taylor, Paige and Jaden Moore and Cooper and Jillian Matthews. In addition, the spouses of the above mentioned and many extended family members.

In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the following: Mims Baptist Church, 1609 Porter Rd. Conroe, TX 77301

There will be a private family service.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com