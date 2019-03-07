Jerry (Duke) Perry, age 74, passed away at his home in Grangerland, TX, surrounded by family on March 7, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1945, in Conroe, TX, to the late Eva and Frank (Son) Perry. Mr. Perry loved his children and grandchildren. He was a hardworking and dedicated man who always provided for his family. He joined the Army in 1968. He returned to his family and worked in construction with his brothers, providing homes for families. He later joined the oil field industry where he retired. His favorite things to do were spending time with his children and grandchildren, sitting out by his pond, riding his lawn mower, drinking coffee, and watching Westerns. He loved attending church on Sundays, animals, flowers, banana pudding, Blue Bell ice cream, and Snickers. He is survived by his brother, Tommie Perry; his children, Jean and Michael Curran, Tina Mettke, Michael and Tamara Perry, Teresa Kahn, Katie Perry, LeeAnn Perry, Nathan Perry and Krystal, Andrew and Madi Perry, Timothy Perry and Brandi; the mother of his children, Laura Perry; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Jessica, William, Amanda, Jacob, Justin, Lauren, Jake, Leah, Logan, Dalton, Dillon, Dustin, Deacon, William, Karson, Peyton, Austin, Ky, Kensley, Kennedy, Collin; eleven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by three brothers; one sister; infant son, Little Duke; grandson, Layne. Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, TX on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Grangerland on Monday, March 11, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM. Graveside services immediately following the service in Freeman Cemetery. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com .