Jerry Neal Streater passed away quietly on January 22, 2020 in Houston, TX at the age of 83. He was surrounded by his family who admired him greatly; including his wife, Sandra of 61 years.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandra Streater; his children, Sam Streater, David Streater and his wife Ann, Bethanne McNease and her husband Danny, and Amy Savage and her husband John; his grandchildren, Tyler Glazar and his wife Angela, Rebecca Johnson and her husband Kyle, Amanda Diggs and her husband D.J., Sarah Streater, Rachel Savage, Christian Streater, Paul Streater, Sandra Savage and Stephen Streater; his great grandchildren, Payton Glazar, Charlotte Johnson, Ryder Glazar, Abigail Johnson, and Eleanor Johnson.

Jerry was born on November 3, 1936 in Marquez, TX to C.W. Streater and Alma (Archer) Streater. He graduated from Klein High School. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Sam Houston State University in 1961. In 2017, he was awarded a Distinguished Alumni award from his Alma Mater. Prior to attending SHSU, he played both baseball and football at Navarro College on a scholarship. At SHSU, he gave up his favorite sport to work his way through college. However, because of his love of Bearkat baseball, Jerry and Sandra established an endowment fund to provide scholarships for SHSU baseball players. Jerry also proudly served our country in the Air Force Reserves from 1958-1966.

Jerry began selling cars in 1972, kickstarting a very successful career in the automobile business. He was a partner at Sam White Nissan for 12 years. In 1994, he moved from Houston to Conroe and opened Streater-Smith Honda. Later, he acquired Nissan and Mitsubishi stores. After 44 years in the car business, he sold his dealerships at the age of 80 and retired.

Jerry was passionate about his faith in God and was a devoted servant to his church and community. He served more than 20 years on the Vestry at Episcopal churches in both Houston and Conroe. He was a dedicated public servant. He provided strong leadership as a business owner, in his work with civic organizations, in city government and through philanthropic activities. Jerry was elected to serve on the Conroe City Council for eight years, during which he served as the Chairman of the city's Finance and Personnel Committees. He also served as Vice-President of the Montgomery County Performing Arts Society and Chairman of the Board of the Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce. Often, you would see Jerry and Sandra attending supportive galas and watching the latest production at the Creighton Theater Downtown Conroe. He always had a smile on his face and made everyone feel welcome and loved.

A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel in Conroe, TX with Reverend Debbie Daigle officiating. A reception will follow at his home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jerry's life.

The family would like to thank Edna and Kathy with Tender Heart Caregivers for their loving care and dedication to Jerry in the last few months of his life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Streater Bearkat Baseball Endowment by visiting http://www.shsu.edu/giving

Condolences may be sent to McNutt Funeral Home.