Jerry Wayne Wiggins, 74, of Conroe, Texas was born on June 5, 1945 to the late Maudie (McDaniel) and John Wiggins. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 15, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 20, 2020 in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Morton officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Conroe Memorial Park. Family will receive friends and family for visitation on Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. During his tenure in the military, he earned several honors including a National Defense Service Medal. Jerry worked tirelessly to make sure that his family was taken care of. He touched many people along his journey through life, including those that he sponsored. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda, of 55 years; four children: Christa Wise and husband Danny, Micah Wiggins; Troyce Wiggins, Hannah Bell Wiggins Santoyo; six grandchildren: Jennifer Thomas, William Wiggins, Ethan Wiggins, Jacob Hickman, Miranda Hickman, and Raquel Camacho; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Sherry-Ann Wiggins and husband; brother, Billy Stern and wife Jimmy; a life-long friend, Donald Hendley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and son, John Amos Wiggins.