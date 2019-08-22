Jesse Jonathan Carroll, of Denver Colorado, passed away on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at the age of 38.

Jonathan was born to parents Johnny and Julietta Carroll on April 2nd, 1981 in El Paso, TX. He moved to Willis, TX in 1992 and graduated from Willis High School in 1998.

Jonathan is survived by his son, Isaac; his daughter, Isabella; father, Johnny Carroll; mother, Julietta Schultz; brother, Brandon Schultz; aunt, Yolanda Davidson; grandmothers, Eva Lujan and Lori Uptgraft; and stepfather, Robert Schultz.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28th, at 10 AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, TX, with visitation with the family prior to the service from 9 to 10 AM. Burial will follow services at Smith Memorial Park Cemetery. You are invited to leave a written condolence for the family at www.shmfh.com .