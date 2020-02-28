Jessie Clark was born on March 17, 1922, and passed into Heaven on February 26, 2020, in Conroe, Texas at the age of 97. Jessie was born in Brad, Texas on the Massie Ranch. Her early years were spent on the Hart Ranch outside of Brad. She loved those years and remembered them in detail. She became a Christian at a tent revival at the Cedar Springs Methodist Church near the ranch. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1938 at age 16. She went to Draughon's Business School and used those skills in the workplace.

Jessie married Dave Clark in 1942 and they started a family that grew to seven children, 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She has had a large influence in each of their lives through her love for the Lord Jesus Christ and by always giving encouragement to them. She spent her final years in Bellville, Texas and Conroe near her children and where her positive outlook and loving nature spread to all her family, friends and acquaintances.

Jessie is preceded in death by Dave Clark, her mother, Letha Slemmons Harbus, her father, Andrew Jackson Massie, her sister, Geraldine Massie Bailey and husband Shafter, son-in-law Chris Pope and grandson-in-law Eric Douglas. She is survived by her sister Joanna Harless and husband Bill, daughters Janice Hord and husband Dan, Carol Pope, Beth Traylor and husband Stuart, Nancy Oliver and husband Rod, Judy Burgess and husband Buck and by sons David Clark and Gregg Clark and wife Lynn. She is also survived by grandchildren Shelly Coneby (Scott), Dan Hord III (Jenni), Scott Pope (Holly), Holly Wijesinghe, Paul Pope (Jill), Phil Jones Jr. (Sarah), Todd Traylor (Traci), Travis Traylor (Melanie), Mark Staudt (Amanda), Brittni Douglas, Jeff Staudt (Randi), Dustin Burgess (Diana), Lee Clark, Curtis Clark (Brittany DeVries), Colton Clark, Kelli Clark and all the sweet great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins she treasured. "Father, grant that we be an unbroken circle in Heaven". Amen

Funeral service for Jessie Clark will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:00am with a visitation at 9:00am prior to service. There will be a private family interment.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com