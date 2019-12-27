Jessie Douglas Dunaway, 77, of Montgomery, Texas passed away at his home on the morning of December 26, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. Doug was born on May 22, 1942 in a farmhouse in Chita, Texas to Jesse and Hattie Dunaway. He was the youngest of seven children.

His strong work ethic began at the age of 8 years old with sweeping at his sister's cafe in Trinity, Texas. He continued to work through his high school years while being captain of the football team, playing many sports, participating in FFA, serving on student council, attending Boys State, and being voted Most Handsome and Most Courteous. After graduation from Trinity High School in 1960, he proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years in Germany. After his service to his country, he attended Sam Houston State University. He then went to work for Texaco (Huntsman Corp.) for over 35 years in the chemical lab. Doug spent many days at the hunting camp with his best friend, Bill Conroe, and his other hunting buddies. After retirement, he loved getting on his tractor to mow, gardening, working out at the gym, and taking care of the home property that he and wife, Jeffie, had created. Doug was a faithful member of Montgomery United Methodist Church. He had good memories of working in the food pantry with his friends Buddy Holcomb and Charles Cluxton. He looked forward to the Thursday lunch group of Buddy, Charles, Pastor Doc Jones, Glen Schneider, Bob Kendrick, and Pastor Cabe Matthews. Doug's life became even more complete and joyful after grandchildren came into his life and he became Opa. Doug was a patriotic, kind, gentle soul that will be missed.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents; by his sisters Verna Chessher, Vera Price, and Frances Waltz; and by his brothers Lloyd B. Dunaway and Hubert Dunaway. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jeffie Dunaway; son Martin Dunaway and wife Sherri; son Bart Dunaway; step-son Shane Simpson and wife Becky; step-son Scotty Simpson and wife Sara; grandchildren Emily Dunaway, Cameron Dunaway, and Carson Dunaway; step-grandchildren Ella Simpson, Mary Claire Simpson, Carter Simpson, Payton Simpson, and Tucker Simpson; sister Ruth Morris and husband Frank; sister-in-law Linnell Dunaway.

Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 pm Sunday, December 29 at Cashner Funeral Home. Services honoring Doug will be at 1:00pm, December 30 at Montgomery United Methodist Church. Following the service, interment will be at Chita Cemetery in Chita, Texas.