JEVAN LAMOND MANNING (1973 - 2020)
Service Information
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
612 Avenue E
Conroe, TX
77301
(936)-756-2311
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lone Star M B C
19033 Main St.
Conroe, TX
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Rayford Rest Cemetery
Spring, TX
Obituary
Jevan Lamond Manning 46, born April 29, 1973 in Conroe, TX. Jevan passed away on March 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves precious memories with his wife, Rebecca Manning, daughter, Jacquira (Johnny), sons, Jamond (Madlynn), Jashun,

grandson Ayden Brown, mother, Gale Taylor, father, Milton Taylor, grandmother, Mary Pierson and many other friends and relatives. Visitation, Friday 5-7 @ Lone Star M B C, 19033 Main St., Conroe, TX. Graveside service, Sat. 11am @ Rayford Rest Cemetery, Spring, TX. Interment Rayfor Rest Cemetery.


Published on yourconroenews.com from Mar. 25 to Apr. 7, 2020
