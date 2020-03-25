Jevan Lamond Manning 46, born April 29, 1973 in Conroe, TX. Jevan passed away on March 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves precious memories with his wife, Rebecca Manning, daughter, Jacquira (Johnny), sons, Jamond (Madlynn), Jashun,

grandson Ayden Brown, mother, Gale Taylor, father, Milton Taylor, grandmother, Mary Pierson and many other friends and relatives. Visitation, Friday 5-7 @ Lone Star M B C, 19033 Main St., Conroe, TX. Graveside service, Sat. 11am @ Rayford Rest Cemetery, Spring, TX. Interment Rayfor Rest Cemetery.