Jewel Jones, 90, was born April 1, 1929 and passed away peacefully and with her usual grace into the arms of her Savior on March 21, 2020. Jewel loved dancing, sewing and baking delicious cakes from scratch for Sunday lunch. She loved her family and her grandchildren held a special place in heart and life. Jewel is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Bessie Roberts; husband, Ben Jones; brothers, Lester Jones and Bobby Jones; sister, Nettie Jane Choate.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Aguilar and husband Gary; sons, Steve Jones and wife Gay Lynn, Bobby Jones and wife Barbara; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; as well as a large extended family and a lifetime of friends. Jewel was a long time member of Mims Baptist Church and worked in the public eye, in Conroe, for many years; including the school tax office, Conroe post office and the Montgomery County courthouse. The family wishes to thank the staff at Above and Beyond Assisted Living as well as the staff of Traditions Hospice. So many of you were extra special to her as well as to our family. A private service and burial will be held at Cashner Funeral Home and Garden Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or a .