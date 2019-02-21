Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewell Lunsford.

Jewell Lavada Lunsford of Crandall, TX, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Crandall, TX. She was born on June 13, 1936 in Lovelady, TX to Otto Carson & Lyla (Cannon) Carson Driver.

She is survived by her children & spouses, Pamela Caprice Earl, Lester & Cheryl Lunsford, Robert Dale Lunsford, Barbara Hackett & Randy Milligan, Oran Lunsford, Jr. & Lisa, Les & Monica Lunsford, Jerry & Janet Lunsford; 35 grandchildren; 67 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oran Glenn Lunsford, Sr.;son, Bobby Glenn Lunsford; parents, Otto Carson & Lyla Driver; brothers, J. W. & Norman Lee, Les & Edward Carson; sister, Barbara Ann Miles.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February, 21, 2019 at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Bates Cooper Sloan Chapel with interment to follow in the Jones Chapel Cemetery.

