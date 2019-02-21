Jewell Lavada Lunsford of Crandall, TX, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Crandall, TX. She was born on June 13, 1936 in Lovelady, TX to Otto Carson & Lyla (Cannon) Carson Driver.
She is survived by her children & spouses, Pamela Caprice Earl, Lester & Cheryl Lunsford, Robert Dale Lunsford, Barbara Hackett & Randy Milligan, Oran Lunsford, Jr. & Lisa, Les & Monica Lunsford, Jerry & Janet Lunsford; 35 grandchildren; 67 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oran Glenn Lunsford, Sr.;son, Bobby Glenn Lunsford; parents, Otto Carson & Lyla Driver; brothers, J. W. & Norman Lee, Les & Edward Carson; sister, Barbara Ann Miles.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February, 21, 2019 at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Bates Cooper Sloan Chapel with interment to follow in the Jones Chapel Cemetery.
