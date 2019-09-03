James Lloyd Brittain was born in Waxahachie,Texas. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday August 31, 2019 in Navasota.

He was preceded in death by infant son, James Jerome, and daughter baby girl Brittain. Parents Clovis and Mary Brittain, brother Thomas Leonard aka Tommie. Jim is survived by wife Ann, son James Lloyd Jr(Jim), daughter Nancy Elizabeth Isaacks. Also surviving is one Grand daughter, Erin-Anne Elizabeth Brittain, and six grandsons Corey Len Knox, K. Scott Isaacks Jr., Cody Jett Knox, Bailey Christopher Isaacks, Caleb Andrew Knox- Bruce, and Zackery Kyle Isaacks. He was blessed to meet great grand daughter Dahlia Ann Knox.

Jim met Ann in 1960 and Married August 31,1962. Jim attended Galena Park High school and graduated from Lamar in 1963 with a B.A. in Business. Through the years his hobbies were model trains, photography, and building furniture.

Celebration of LIFE will be at later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Willis United Methodist Church for missions. Church address is P.O. Box 315, Willis Tx 77301