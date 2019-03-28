Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Byrd.

Jimmy Eugene Byrd entered into eternal rest on the morning of Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 82.

Jimmy was born in New Baden, Texas. A graduate of Jefferson Davis High School, he went on to earn his Mechanical Engineering Masters' degree from the University of Houston. After meeting the love of his life Irine Phillips, the two married on March 30, 1956.

They began their life together in Houston for 13 years before relocating to the city of Oak Ridge North where he built their home. He worked for Har-Con Engineering, Landis & Gyr and MCC Powers. During that time, Jimmy was also a UA instructor in the training program for the Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry. Fueling his love of learning, he continued his education through classes from Purdue University, Michigan State University and Texas A&M, among others.

In 1997, he retired to spend more time with his family. He loved traveling, board games, especially playing 42 with his senior group. He served as a Deacon at Oak Ridge Baptist Church where he volunteered in many different capacities.

Jimmy was known for his quick wit, compassionate nature and his love for family and friends. He enjoyed helping relatives, children and friends with home renovation projects, only asking for a cup of coffee or some ice cream in return.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Irine of 63 years, four children, five grandchildren and their spouses. Visitation will be held at Metcalf Funeral Home on Friday, March 29 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at Oak Ridge Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. He will be laid to rest at Conroe Memorial Park.