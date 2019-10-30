Jo Ann Tuttle, a long time resident of Montgomery County, TX and current resident of Sargent, TX passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Matagorda General Hospital following apparent complications from a surgery.

Jo Ann owned and operated the Krusty Pelican Restaurant in Sargent for several years after moving to that area with her husband of 30 years, David E. Tuttle, former owner of Tuttle's Marine Service in Montgomery, TX and Tuttle Enterprises in Sargent, TX.

Survived not only by her husband, but children: David J. Tuttle, Dana Tuttle-Wasson, Larry Smethers, Michelle Labry, Paige Nelson, Spring Smethers and Ronnie Jo Smoot, their spouses, numerous grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and nieces/nephews. Jo Ann also leaves man friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.

The family has opted to hold a celebration of her life in Sargent, TX on November 16th from 1 - 6 pm. All are welcome to come share their stories. For information on location, please contact a family member or directly with her daughter Dana at [email protected]