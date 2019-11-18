Joan Purdom of Conroe, Texas passed away peacefully in Houston on November 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Born Joan Inglis Blake on March 21, 1926 in East Orange, New Jersey to Charles Gillespie Blake and Edith Inglis Blake, she graduated from West Orange High School in 1943 and attended the Katharine Gibbs School in New York in the days when the students wore long white gloves, hats, pearls and heels. Meticulous with numbers, extremely organized, and poised, she became the assistant to the Advertising Manager of Fieldcrest Mills in New York. She married Samuel M. Strasburger, Jr. in 1949 after a two-year engagement during which Sam worked in China. Joan's and Sam's mothers had been childhood friends; their grandfathers served on the Spring Valley, New York School Board together. Joan first met Sam when they were children, but did not see him again until he was a student at Johns Hopkins University and about to leave for military service in North Africa and Europe during World War II.

Joan and Sam led an exciting life of travel and adventure during Sam's career with Standard Oil of New Jersey, later Standard Vacuum, Esso Eastern, and Exxon. They lived in Ceylon, Vietnam, England, Pakistan, and Japan. Joan held a Vietnam driver's license, having taken the examination in French. Joan was always involved in local charities and was a frequent and expert hostess, entertaining business colleagues, local leaders, and visiting dignitaries including then Vice President and Mrs. Richard M. Nixon, and then Vice President and Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson (who reported that the weather in Saigon was as hot and humid as that in Texas). Joan and Sam traveled extensively during those years, including frequent trips to Hong Kong and Hawaii - they were in Honolulu the day Hawaii become the 50 th state. In 1964, while living in Pakistan, Joan had her first and only child, John Blake Strasburger. When the family returned to the United States, they lived in Maryland, New Jersey, and New York, before settling in Texas.

After being widowed for 13 years, Joan married Robert Don Purdom, himself a recent widower, in 1986. They enjoyed 15 years together traveling, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.

Joan was active in the Conroe community throughout the years she lived in Texas. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Conroe for over 40 years and held various leadership positions. She was a soprano who sang in the church choir every week until just recently. Over the years she served in many leadership positions and contributed her talents to a variety of organizations including The Assistance League of Montgomery County, The Montgomery County Performing Arts Society, the Pan American Round Table, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Welcome Wagon. Joan was recognized as the Montgomery County Woman of the Year in 1977. She frequently hosted performing artists in her home when they traveled to Conroe for music competitions.

Joan found joy in the simple pleasures of life -­- working crossword puzzles, singing, playing the piano, reading, working in the garden, and visiting family and friends, especially during her many trips to Chatham, Massachusetts. She had a true gift for perspective and lived life always feeling blessed. She was always elegant, pleasant, and never judgmental. She had many very dear friends who looked after her always, and she was proud that she lived independently in her home until after her 93 rd birthday.

Joan was predeceased by her parents; her sister Margaret ("Peggy") Blake Storer and husband Alfred C. Storer of Chatham, Massachusetts; her husband Samuel M. Strasburger, Jr.; Sam's sister Jane Strasburger Dorman and husband Douglas V. Dorman of Lutherville, Maryland; her husband Robert Don Purdom and Don's children Rob Purdom and Lisa Purdom. She is survived by her son John Blake Strasburger, Sr. and wife Pamela Stewart Strasburger of Houston; her grandchildren Samantha Jane Strasburger and John Blake Strasburger, Jr.; and numerous nephews and nieces. Joan is also survived by Don's son Miles Purdom; daughter-in-law Lori Purdom; grandchildren Kay Lynn Purdom, Trei Brundrett and his wife Danielle, Caitlin Carlson, and Christian Carlson; and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in Joan's memory to The Assistance League of Montgomery County (Texas), the First Presbyterian Church Conroe (Texas), or the .

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 2PM, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2727 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, Texas with an interment to follow at Conroe Memorial Park, 1600 Porter Rd., Conroe, Texas 77301.