Viola Joan Hurd born March 25, 1934 and was called to her heavenly home in the early hours of February 14, 2019 at the age of 84.

Joan loved people, enjoyed gardening, church events with her special church friends, golf, bowling and bridge. Her favorite food was all things Tex-Mex and she made a "to die for" guacamole. Joan delighted in her membership opportunities with the Lady Bug group and her weekly volunteering at Loaves and Fishes. She was a master at the game of Scrabble and loved to play Old Maids and UNO with her grandchildren and great grands, known to them as TuTu. To celebrate the win there was always fresh red licorice sticks on hand. Christmas was Joan's favorite time of year and when her grandchildren were born she became Mrs. Clause on steroids.

Joan was preceded in death by her mother and father, Crystal H. Brown Stocker and Floyd Joseph Stocker, her husband Mack C. Hurd and her son, Dennis H. Hurd, her niece, Trudy Dawn Sanders. Joan leaves behind her brother, Ronald W. Stocker and his family of Alaska, her sister, Ella Mae Stocker Dula of Waco, her daughter Debra H. Stoddard and her husband Robert of Katy, her grandson, Jason B. Stoddard and his wife, Cynthia F. Stoddard and their daughter, Elliot F. Stoddard, of Austin, her granddaughter, Lauren M. H. Stoddard-Bishop and her husband, Arist Bishop and their sons, Luke J. Stoddard, Noah A. Bishop and Abel J. Bishop of Katy.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to MRC Creekside 1433 Veterans Memorial pkwy. Huntsville, TX 77340 or MyMRCFoundation.org or the Children's Building Fund to Dorcas Wills Memorial Baptist Church P.O. Box 112 Trinity TX. 75862 Flowers are beautiful ,but they die and in making a donation in Joan's name to one of these places her legacy lives on and we have honored her way of playing it forward.

The Lord is good to those whose hope is in him, to the one who seeks him. Lamentations 3:25

Funeral service for Viola Joan Hurd will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00pm with a 1:00pm visitation prior to service. Interment will follow the funeral service at Garden Park Cemetery.

