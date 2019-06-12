Joanne Speer Tuttle, 90 has gone to be with the love of her life Wallace 'Wally' Tuttle on June 12, 2019. Joanne was born in North Little Rock Arkansas on July 2, 1928. After high school, she married Richard C. Means, Jr. and they had one son Jay, who she loved dearly.

Joanne married Wally Tuttle in 1980 and together they enjoyed life, cooking classes in Mexico, and traveling the world. They enjoyed their daily happy hours on the back patio, 'It was always 5 o'clock somewhere'. They truly enjoyed their red vino and being surrounded by their friends!

Joanne retired from Exxon Oil Company after 30 years and was a lifetime member of the 'greatest Lions club in the world' - the Conroe Noon Lions Club.

Joanne was preceded in death by Richard C. Means, Jr. and Wally Tuttle. Joanne is survived by her son, Jay, and granddaughter Jennifer. Joanne will be fondly remembered by her friends Irene, Vicki, Suzanne and many friends who loved her.

A celebration of Joanne's life will be held Monday, June 17th at 5:00pm at Margarita's Mexican Restaurant in Conroe.