On Monday, August 24, 2020 Joe Larry White went home to be with our Lord and Savior, in his home where he and Sandy lived. Joe was born September 26, 1937 in Brachfield, Texas to Horace and Bernice White. He graduated in 1956 from Mt. Enterprise high school, and on June 8, 1957 he married the love of his life, Sandra Akin White - they celebrated 63 years this year! He worked most of his life in chemical plants, retiring from Texaco Chemical in 1994. Joe, or Pop, or Cowboy Joe - a man of many "titles" and many, many hobbies - both of which brought cherished people in to his life whom adored him and his lively, spunky character. People loved Pop and Pop loved people, never hesitating to give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was proud of his family and his business ventures! Pop never sat still for too long and has done (or at least attempted to do) just about everything there is to do. But his true passions were training race horses, raising show pigs and selling watermelons at Cowboy Joe's Produce! One thing is for certain, he was always in to something and you can bet he didn't leave any stone unturned!



Joe is survived by his wife, Sandy; Denise and Jim Harris - daughter and son-in-law; David and Mary White - son and daughter-in-law. Grandchildren, Erica Imhoff and husband Brandon, Derek Dodson, J.C. White and Hattie White. Great grandchildren - Lane Imhoff and Tyce Imhoff. Brother - William White and sister Barbra "Sissy" Clamon and husband A.L. "Shorty" Clamon. Sister-in-law's Sherry Vien and Nyla Dalhaus. Numerous nieces and nephews loved Uncle Joe.



Pop has always said he didn't want a funeral, so per his wishes, no services are planned at this time. He was certain about his place in Heaven, always boasting about his faith and where he'd spend eternity. His final resting place will be in Shiloh, Rusk County, TX. If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Trail of Life Cowboy Church in Cowboy Joe's name. The family appreciates all of your condolences, calls and visits.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store