Joe Morton Mitchell, born July 15, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky passed away on July 8, 2019 due to complications of pneumonia.

Joe grew up in Paris and Winchester, Kentucky and attended Western Kentucky University where he was a member of the Barons. He worked as a salesman in Kentucky and then they moved to Conroe in 1973. He worked as a medical salesman for Karl Storz Endoscopy from 1973 until he retired in 2018. He was always active as a jogger, a swimmer, and a tennis player. But his main passion was golfing, at Conroe Country Club and Walden on Lake Conroe, where he was part of a group called the "Old Dawgs".

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Flora and Harry Morton Mitchell. He is survived by his loving wife DeeDee Edith Mitchell and children Christopher Morton Mitchell, Melanie Mitchell, Robin Gerber and husband John, grandson Austin Joseph Mitchell, brothers Bill Mitchell and wife Arlene and Jim Mitchell. In addition many nieces, nephews and friends are also left to treasure his memory.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304 with Rev. Jerald W. Hyche officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your passion