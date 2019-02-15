John Paul Alers, age 57, passed away on 2/5/2019 in Conroe, TX. He was born 12/16/1961 in Rolla, MO. He graduated from Licking High School in 1980 and moved to Texas shortly thereafter. He was a cross country delivery driver via an 18 wheeler for a few years. He worked as a Certified State Vehicle Inspection Officer at the former Northside Texaco Station on the corner of Frazier and Semands St. in Conroe, TX. During this time, he was affectionately known as "Texaco John". He did a short work stint as maintenance at Lake Conroe Village on Hwy. 105. He then became a welder/fabricator for Tricon Industries, Inc. in Spring, TX. John was a "Jack of all Trades" handy man and could fix almost anything. In his last few years due to kidney and heart disease, he was a resident of Conroe Health Care Center.

He was perceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Eve Alers; and brother Fred Alers all from Licking, MO. He is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Keith Popp of Conroe, TX. A sister and her husband, Victoria and Andy Anderson of Holt Summit, MO; brother Russell Alers of Conroe, TX; nieve Debbie Lou and husband Mark Yates and sons Tony, Tody, Tyler of Licking, MO; sister-in-law, Bonita Alers of Licking, MO; and numerous cousins in AR, LA, MO, and OR plus friends in the Mont. CO. area. A private service with family and friends will be held at a later date.

"Goodbye my dearest and beloved best friend, my heart grieves with pain for you!" Your devoted partner, Keith.