John Arthur Gilliam
1974 - 2020
Memorial service for John Arthur Gilliam of Spring, TX will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in The Chapel with the Rev. Ray Hyden officiating. John was born on September 10, 1974 in Beaumont, Texas to Pamela and Johnny Gilliam. He passed away on August 31, 2020 in Spring, Texas at the age of 45.

John lived in Spring, Texas and was an expert machinist and computer programmer by trade. He had a smile that could light up a room and was always happy and full of laughter. His outgoing personality would always make him the life of any party. John will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny R. Gilliam. John is survived by his loving family: son, Seth Gilliam (Ashley); mother, Pam Gilliam; sister, Amy Harris; brother, Benjamin Gilliam; grandchild, Charlie Gilliam; nephews, Skyler Gilliam, Brennen Harris and Bryce Harris; many other dear relatives and longtime friends also survive.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
