John Henry Bolin, JR., passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home peacefully surrounded by family. John put up a courageous fight against cancer. He was born on December 14, 1950 in Houston, Texas to John Henry Bolin, Sr. and Delfrieda Bolin. He was raised in Montgomery, Texas where he loved playing football with the Montgomery Bears during his high school years. John graduated from Montgomery High School in 1970. He then served four years in the United States Air Force and was honorable discharged in 1974. After returning from the service, he eventually returned to live in Montgomery, Texas where he married the love of his life and soulmate Susan Nutter Bolin on October 20, 1979.

John will always be remembered as never meeting a stranger and always willing to help someone whether he knew them or not. He made many friends during his lifetime and never turned anyone that needed help. John could fix or make anything for himself or for a friend. He was always on the lookout for a tool that he didn't have. He loved meeting once a month for lunch with the Montgomery "Old" Bears football players.

John is preceded in death by his father John Henry Bolin, Sr., his mother Delfrieda Bolin, his sisters Judy King and Helen Dobbs all of Montgomery, Texas. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Susan Bolin, his sons: William Vining Bolin and wife, Beth Bolin of Virginia Beach, Virginia and John Henry Bolin, III and his wife, Daniele Bolin of Lufkin, Texas; and daughter, Jennifer Skinner and husband, Tim Skinner of Corrigan, Texas. John is also survived by his grandchildren, Shallen Faith Bolin, Savannah McCarty, Justin Hudspeth and wife, Lexi Hudspeth; Katie Hudspeth; John Henry Bolin, IV and wife, Davien Bolin; Tristan Bolin; and Samantha Bolin. John is also survived by great-grandchildren: Lily Davis, Addison Hudspeth and John Henry Bolin, V. John is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Neel and husband Ed Neel, of Florien, Louisiana; brothers: Lester Bolin and wife, Jennifer Bolin of Montgomery, Texas and Kenneth Bolin and wife, Mary Bolin of Coldspring, Texas. John is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held at Metcalf Funeral Home, 1801 East White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304 on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held by Metcalf Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be held immediately at: Garden Park Cemetery, Conroe, Texas. The service will be officiated by Pastor Floyd Hoke. Charles Heintz will give the Eulogy. Pallbearers are: Robert Hall, Kenneth Swatzel, II, Kenneth Swatzel, III, Jeff Swatzel, Kenneth Blanton, and Dr. Eric Miller. Montgomery "Old" Bears Football players will be honorary pallbearers. The family wishes to thank Alamo Hospice for their kindness and care for John.