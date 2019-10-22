John Lamkin Boyd, Corrosion Control Coatings expert, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 15 th 2019 in Willis, TX. He was 83 years old.

John was born August 17, 1936 to Oliver W. Boyd and Jewell Lynn Patton. He grew up in West Monroe Louisiana before moving to New Orleans to attend Tulane University, studying Chemical Engineering. While in New Orleans he met Mildred P. Rollinson and they were married. They were together 61 years and raised 5 children together; Cindy Lou Boyd, John O. Boyd, James S. Boyd, Daniel W. Boyd, Robert "Bo" Boyd. He also has eight Grandchildren; Amber M Boyd, James Travis Boyd, John Oliver Boyd II, Jace T Boyd, Clay A. Boyd, Cynthia M. Boyd, Caitlyn Rausch and Camryn Rausch. He has four Great Grandchildren; Ethan Lee, Nolan Lee, Alexis Lee and Aspen Boyd

John had many passions and accomplishments throughout his life working in the oil industry, Chairing the National Association of Corrosion Engineers and more recently working with Texas A&M University to perfect pipe coatings for the International Drilling Program that helped discover the Cretaceous extinction event in Chicxulub, Mexico. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather "Big Dad," who always put family first in his life.

A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held out the Outrigger Clubhouse in Harbour Town, Willis TX on Saturday October 26 th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM